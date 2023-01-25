Dr. Diane Ruhr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruhr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Ruhr, MD
Overview of Dr. Diane Ruhr, MD
Dr. Diane Ruhr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruhr's Office Locations
- 1 1050 37th Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 770-6116
-
2
Just Ladies Healthcare1304 N Lawnwood Cir, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 489-6636
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruhr?
Dr. Diane Ruhr is a very caring, knowledgeable and well-experienced physician. She has a calm. comforting manner and she pays close attention to patient concerns. She obviously enjoys providing patient care. I feel very fortunate that Dr. Ruhr is my gynecologist.
About Dr. Diane Ruhr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1205874799
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruhr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruhr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruhr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruhr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruhr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruhr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruhr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.