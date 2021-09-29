Overview of Dr. Diane Sanfilippo, MD

Dr. Diane Sanfilippo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Sanfilippo works at Diane Sanfilippo MD OB-Gyn PC in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.