Dr. Diane Semer, MD
Overview of Dr. Diane Semer, MD
Dr. Diane Semer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center and Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital.
Dr. Semer's Office Locations
Vidant Radiosurgery600 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-1888
Physicians East1850 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-6101
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
- Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I cant say enough good things about Dr. Semer! When, my surgeon/oncologist in Chapel Hill gave me no hope, I was told about Dr. Semer, by my daughters professor at ECU nursing school Mrs. Edmonson. She recommend Dr. Semer to my daughter, and from there, here I am post surgery and doing great! I am so thankful to Dr. Semer for fighting for me and doing my surgery. I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, stage 4, Sept.2017 and my first Dr. wouldn't touch me. Dr. Semer, I am forever indebted to you!
About Dr. Diane Semer, MD
- Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital S Tx Med Center
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
Frequently Asked Questions
