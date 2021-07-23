Dr. Diane Settles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Settles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Settles, MD
Overview
Dr. Diane Settles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
Locations
Dashe Seth MD Office1101 Saint Christopher Dr Ste 350, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 833-6350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive and gave me options. Made me feel like I had a say in my lab of care.
About Dr. Diane Settles, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1356462154
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
