Dr. Sobkowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Diane Sobkowicz, MD
Dr. Diane Sobkowicz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Cardio-pulmonary Associates Medical Group Inc. A Professional Corp.30 Garden Ct, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 647-1123
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sobkowicz is very thorough and complete. Her guidance is in the patient's best interest. The one concern is in my two appointments, she has been late to the appointment without informing me in advance or having her staff keep me updated.
About Dr. Diane Sobkowicz, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, German and Polish
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sobkowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobkowicz has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobkowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sobkowicz speaks German and Polish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobkowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobkowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobkowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobkowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.