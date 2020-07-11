Dr. Diane Spieker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spieker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Spieker, MD
Overview of Dr. Diane Spieker, MD
Dr. Diane Spieker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Spieker's Office Locations
Central Phoenix Womens Health Care1313 E Osborn Rd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 265-9161
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is the sweetest, cutest, caring doctor I have ever known. She listens to me and takes all the time needed to make me feel comfortable and answer all my questions. Love her! Penny
About Dr. Diane Spieker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1851356554
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Dr. Spieker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spieker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spieker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Spieker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spieker.
