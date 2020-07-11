See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Diane Spieker, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Diane Spieker, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (28)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Diane Spieker, MD

Dr. Diane Spieker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Spieker works at Central Phoenix Women's Healthcare in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Laura Mercer, MD
Dr. Laura Mercer, MD
3.8 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Claudia Chambers, MD
Dr. Claudia Chambers, MD
4.8 (21)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Brady, MD
Dr. Robert Brady, MD
4.5 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Spieker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Phoenix Womens Health Care
    1313 E Osborn Rd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 265-9161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency, Combined, Severe, Due to Zap70 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • First Health
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Spieker?

    Jul 11, 2020
    She is the sweetest, cutest, caring doctor I have ever known. She listens to me and takes all the time needed to make me feel comfortable and answer all my questions. Love her! Penny
    Penny — Jul 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Diane Spieker, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Diane Spieker, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Spieker to family and friends

    Dr. Spieker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Spieker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Diane Spieker, MD.

    About Dr. Diane Spieker, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851356554
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diane Spieker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spieker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spieker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spieker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spieker works at Central Phoenix Women's Healthcare in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Spieker’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Spieker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spieker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spieker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spieker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Diane Spieker, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.