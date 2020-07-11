Overview of Dr. Diane Spieker, MD

Dr. Diane Spieker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Spieker works at Central Phoenix Women's Healthcare in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.