Dr. Diane Sutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Sutter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diane Sutter, MD
Dr. Diane Sutter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kenmore, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Sutter works at
Dr. Sutter's Office Locations
-
1
Diane J. Sutter MD, PLLC3800 Delaware Ave Ste 102, Kenmore, NY 14217 Directions (716) 650-5548
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sutter?
My first appointment with Dr Sutter, when I walked in I knew NOTHING, about my own health, when I left I felt educated and empowered. She is truly passionate about her practice and stays informed. No human science is perfect, but because she practices with genuine concern for her patients I am confident that she is giving me the most sound medical advice possible. Regarding staff the are very professional, trained and therefore a good compliment to Dr Sutter
About Dr. Diane Sutter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1447291703
Education & Certifications
- SUNY @ Buffalo Ob/Gyn
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Purdue University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutter works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.