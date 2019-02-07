Overview of Dr. Diane Sutter, MD

Dr. Diane Sutter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kenmore, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Sutter works at Diane J. Sutter MD, PLLC in Kenmore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.