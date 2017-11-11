Dr. Diane Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diane Thompson, MD
Dr. Diane Thompson, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 246-8614Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thompson is wonderful, After one visit I knew this was the Doctor for me. She was very caring and was interested in the type of care I had received. She took time to explain her care plan for me to help me feel better.I would recommend her to anyone having a medical problem in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. I wish she was my PC.
About Dr. Diane Thompson, MD
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1851618797
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital of Columbia University
- Franklin Square hospital Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
