Dr. Diane Treadwell-Deering, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Diane Treadwell-Deering, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.

Dr. Treadwell-Deering works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 (302) 651-5328

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychiatric Evaluation
Autism
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychiatric Evaluation
Autism

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychiatric Evaluation
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Anorexia
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Conduct Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Diane Treadwell-Deering, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093895336
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tx Med School At Houston
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diane Treadwell-Deering, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treadwell-Deering is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Treadwell-Deering has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Treadwell-Deering works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Treadwell-Deering’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Treadwell-Deering. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treadwell-Deering.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treadwell-Deering, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treadwell-Deering appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

