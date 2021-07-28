Overview of Dr. Diane Verga, MD

Dr. Diane Verga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Verga works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.