Dr. Diane Vista-Deck, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital.
Dr. Vista-Deck's Office Locations
Downtown office4727 Saint Antoine St Ste 304, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-0499
Hamtramck office9015 Joseph Campau St, Hamtramck, MI 48212 Directions (313) 664-0777
- 3 28800 Ryan Rd Ste 230, Warren, MI 48092 Directions (586) 558-1110
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Vista-Deck for 10 years. She is a great person and a wonderful doctor. Kind, smart, patient and realistic.
About Dr. Diane Vista-Deck, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
