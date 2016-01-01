See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Diane Wayne, MD

Internal Medicine
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Diane Wayne, MD

Dr. Diane Wayne, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Wayne works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL.

Dr. Wayne's Office Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group
    Northwestern Medical Group
675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-200, Chicago, IL 60611 (312) 926-4227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Arthritis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Diane Wayne, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023041258
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wayne works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Wayne’s profile.

    Dr. Wayne has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wayne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wayne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wayne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

