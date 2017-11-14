See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Danbury, CT
Dr. Diane Wenick, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Diane Wenick, MD

Dr. Diane Wenick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Wenick works at Danbury Medical Group in Danbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wenick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Danbury Medical Group
    132 Main St, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 794-1979
  2. 2
    Danbury Medical Group LLC
    100 Reserve Rd Ste A4, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 702-2173

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Diane Wenick, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801853684
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diane Wenick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wenick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wenick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wenick works at Danbury Medical Group in Danbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Wenick’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wenick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wenick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

