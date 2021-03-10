Dr. Diane Wilder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Wilder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diane Wilder, MD
Dr. Diane Wilder, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Dr. Wilder works at
Dr. Wilder's Office Locations
Central Arkansas Radiation Therapy Institute3401 Springhill Dr Ste 340, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 975-0600
Cancer Center8901 Carti Way, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 906-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
CARTI Cancer Center3400 Springhill Dr, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 975-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Wilder! Knowledgeable and compassionate. Takes time to answer questions and is straight forward with answers. Has a wonderful staff too.
About Dr. Diane Wilder, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilder has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.