Dr. Diane Winters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Winters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diane Winters, MD
Dr. Diane Winters, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Winters works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Winters' Office Locations
-
1
General Surgery Associates PC4704 Whitesburg Dr SW Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 880-4510Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winters?
Repaired a hole in my stomach created by a GI doctor in May 2017. Due to her and Dr. Boyettes efforts I survived sepsis shock thru a six week coma and am alive today (Aug-2019). My chances of survival were less than 5% due to my age.
About Dr. Diane Winters, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1265420822
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winters works at
Dr. Winters has seen patients for Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Winters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.