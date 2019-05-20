See All Neurologists in Danbury, CT
Dr. Diane Wirz, MD

Neurology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Diane Wirz, MD

Dr. Diane Wirz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Wirz works at Associated Neurologists PC in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Wirz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Neurologists PC
    69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 300, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 748-5631

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ImPACT Testing
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ImPACT Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wirz?

    May 20, 2019
    Extremely knowledgeable about headaches and migraines. I would recommend her for this area because she is so competent.
    — May 20, 2019
    About Dr. Diane Wirz, MD

    • Neurology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922003805
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diane Wirz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wirz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wirz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wirz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wirz works at Associated Neurologists PC in Danbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Wirz’s profile.

    Dr. Wirz has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wirz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wirz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wirz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wirz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wirz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

