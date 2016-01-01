Dr. Dianna Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dianna Burns, MD
Overview of Dr. Dianna Burns, MD
Dr. Dianna Burns, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Burns' Office Locations
Centromed Sa Pediatrics3327 Research Plz Ste 307, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 337-2100
South Texas Center For Pediatric Care13750 San Pedro Ave Ste 560, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 561-3100
El Centro Del Barrio Inc.9150 Huebner Rd Ste 240, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 576-1436
Southeast South Texas Center for Pediatric Care94 Briggs St Ste 400, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 922-2299
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dianna Burns, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1972507861
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
