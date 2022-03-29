Dr. Clyne has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dianna Clyne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dianna Clyne, MD
Dr. Dianna Clyne, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.
Dr. Clyne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Clyne's Office Locations
-
1
Dma Inc.4444 S 86th St Ste 102, Lincoln, NE 68526 Directions (402) 476-7557
-
2
Lincoln Psychiatric Group127 S 37th St Ste A, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 476-7557
-
3
St. Monica's120 Wedgewood Dr, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 441-3768
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medico
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clyne?
She has always been there for me. Even if I have an emergency and she's off duty. She doesn't push medication, yet tries to wein you off. I feel very comfortable talking to her and she knows me and my problems without having to look. Im probably the only one that loves my psychiatrist as part of my life and has truly saved mine many times
About Dr. Dianna Clyne, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1114035938
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Medical Center - Phoenix, Az
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- University of Nebraska - Lincoln
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clyne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clyne works at
Dr. Clyne has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clyne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Clyne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clyne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.