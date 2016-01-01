Dr. Dragatsi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dianna Dragatsi, MD
Overview of Dr. Dianna Dragatsi, MD
Dr. Dianna Dragatsi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus and Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus.
Dr. Dragatsi's Office Locations
Garnet Health Medical Center707 E Main St # 33, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Dianna Dragatsi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1891814711
Education & Certifications
- New York State Psychiatric Institute
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
