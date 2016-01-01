Overview of Dr. Dianna James, MD

Dr. Dianna James, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital.



Dr. James works at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, CA with other offices in West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.