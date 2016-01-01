Dr. Dianna James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dianna James, MD
Overview of Dr. Dianna James, MD
Dr. Dianna James, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital.
Dr. James works at
Dr. James' Office Locations
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 847-6336TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Carlos S. Beharie MD, FACOG1433 W Merced Ave, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 337-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Advantage Care Network (ACN)
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dianna James, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942404769
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- OAKWOOD COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.