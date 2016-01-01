Overview of Dr. Dianna Ravenell, MD

Dr. Dianna Ravenell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College.



Dr. Ravenell works at Palmetto Health-USC Obstetrics and Gynecology - Columbia Womens Healthcare in Columbia, SC with other offices in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.