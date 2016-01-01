Dr. Ravenell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dianna Ravenell, MD
Overview of Dr. Dianna Ravenell, MD
Dr. Dianna Ravenell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College.
Dr. Ravenell's Office Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Obstetrics and Gynecology - Columbia Womens Healthcare1301 Taylor St Ste 6J, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 296-2942
Mcleod Inpatient Physicians555 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 777-5753Tuesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dianna Ravenell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
Dr. Ravenell accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravenell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravenell has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravenell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravenell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravenell.
