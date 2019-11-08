Dr. Dianna Shipley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shipley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dianna Shipley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dianna Shipley, MD
Dr. Dianna Shipley, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with Macon Community Hospital, Sumner Regional Medical Center and Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.
Dr. Shipley's Office Locations
Tennessee Oncology Pllc225 Big Station Camp Blvd Ste 201, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 451-5481
Tennessee Oncology Pllc250 25th Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 320-5090
Hospital Affiliations
- Macon Community Hospital
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shipley treated me for breast cancer during my initial diagnosis and treatment in 2014-2015. She was always cheerful, a pleasure to have as a physician. She answered my questions to the best of her ability and was always positive and reassuring. She and her office staff were always patient and worked with me on making payments on my deductible and copay bills, which seemed reasonable at the time. I would recommend her to anyone needing treatment in this area.
About Dr. Dianna Shipley, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1700810371
Education & Certifications
- Marshall University
- Hematology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shipley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shipley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shipley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shipley has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shipley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Shipley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shipley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shipley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shipley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.