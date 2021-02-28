See All Rheumatologists in Wichita Falls, TX
Dr. Dianne Cooper, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (66)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dianne Cooper, MD

Dr. Dianne Cooper, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Clay County Memorial Hospital, Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Electra Memorial Hospital, Hardeman County Memorial Hospital, Jackson County Memorial Hospital, Kell West Regional Hospital, Nocona General Hospital, Seymour Hospital, Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital, United Regional Health Care System and Wilbarger General Hospital.

Dr. Cooper works at Dianne Cooper in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cooper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kell West Family Practice Clinic
    4412 Kell Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 692-1200
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Dianne M. Cooper, MD, PA
    5 Eureka Cir Ste D, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 692-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clay County Memorial Hospital
  • Comanche County Memorial Hospital
  • Electra Memorial Hospital
  • Hardeman County Memorial Hospital
  • Jackson County Memorial Hospital
  • Kell West Regional Hospital
  • Nocona General Hospital
  • Seymour Hospital
  • Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital
  • United Regional Health Care System
  • Wilbarger General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Gout
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis
Gout
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Feb 28, 2021
    I can't imagine how advanced my disease would be had it not been for Dr. Cooper. She listens. She understands. She will turn over every rock that she can to help! Her NP, Ms. Khadeen is a literal angel! Caring, compassionate and LISTENS!! Her staff. WOW! I have never been to an office where it was so apparently obvious that they are all on the same page! Customer service is amazing from the front door to the back. Her office manager is a walking encyclopedia of knowledge. They are all so helpful and caring!
    — Feb 28, 2021
    About Dr. Dianne Cooper, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649232810
    Education & Certifications

    • Scott And White Mem Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dianne Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cooper works at Dianne Cooper in Wichita Falls, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cooper’s profile.

    Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

