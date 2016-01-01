Overview

Dr. Dianne De Leon, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.



Dr. De Leon works at Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care Lincoln Square in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.