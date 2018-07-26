Overview of Dr. Dianne Defusco, MD

Dr. Dianne Defusco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Defusco works at Hartford Healthcare Medical Group Specialists LLC in Cheshire, CT with other offices in North Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.