Dr. Dianne Haynes, MD
Overview of Dr. Dianne Haynes, MD
Dr. Dianne Haynes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Haynes' Office Locations
Upper Chesapeake Women's Care, LLC510 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 518, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-4530
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haynes?
Dr. Haynes is "hands-down", the BEST GYN I have ever had. (I was 51 when I saw her the first time) I never felt rushed, all of my questions were answered thoroughly and if I forgot anything and called, she ALWAYS called back timely. I wish I would have met her before I had given birth. She made sure that as I was preparing for surgery, that I knew the recovery and possible obstacles so that I was confident in what to expect. Some people may want a more bubbly personality, but I loved that she was friendly and personable but very professional. She is so knowledgeable, caring and amazing. You will be in great hands with Dr. Haynes!!
About Dr. Dianne Haynes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1619954146
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haynes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haynes has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haynes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Haynes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haynes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haynes, there are benefits to both methods.