Dr. Levisohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dianne Levisohn, MD
Overview
Dr. Dianne Levisohn, MD is a Dermatologist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Levisohn works at
Locations
West Sound Dermatology19917 7th Ave NE Ste 203, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. Levisohn's patient for 27 years. My first visit was for a malignant melanoma on my thigh. She removed that along with many other moles and suspicious items over the years. I greatly value Her high level of expertise and downright artistry. It has been through her care and guidance that my husband and I have avoided all manner of skin problems. She is an outstanding physician in every way.
About Dr. Dianne Levisohn, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1699712182
Education & Certifications
- Wash U Sch Med
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levisohn accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Levisohn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Levisohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levisohn has seen patients for Birthmark, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levisohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Levisohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levisohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levisohn, there are benefits to both methods.