Dr. Dianne Mitchell-Pray, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dianne Mitchell-Pray, DPM
Dr. Dianne Mitchell-Pray, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Mitchell-Pray works at
Dr. Mitchell-Pray's Office Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave # 2, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
VERY friendly, insightful, knowledgeable, caring; listens to my concerns and gives appropriate feedback.
About Dr. Dianne Mitchell-Pray, DPM
- Podiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Medical Center- Podiatric Sports Medicine
- Encino-Tarzana Regional Medical Center
- California School of Podiatric Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital

