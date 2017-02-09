Overview of Dr. Dianne Mitchell-Pray, DPM

Dr. Dianne Mitchell-Pray, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Mitchell-Pray works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.