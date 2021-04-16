Overview of Dr. Dianne Runk, MD

Dr. Dianne Runk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Runk works at Mercy Health - West Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.