Dr. Dianne Sacco, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114, (617) 726-3760, Wednesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Massachusetts General Hospital, 165 Cambridge St, Boston, MA 02114, (857) 238-3838
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I was treated by Dr. Sacco while I was pregnant and experiencing symptoms of a kidney stone. She responded to me immediately and compassionately. She became the advocate I needed at the height of the pandemic, when my OB team was hesitant to assist, getting me the imaging and care I required. Dr. Sacco expressed caring, experience, and skill throughout the course of my illness as well as when she so thoughtfully followed up after. She was highly recommended to me and she sure did not disappoint!
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
