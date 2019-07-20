Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dianne Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dianne Thomas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Dianne Thomas MD LLC165 State St Ste 2, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 457-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Magellan Health Services
- QualCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, personal, professional, and always on time
About Dr. Dianne Thomas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hosp Ctr-Colum P&S
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- University of The West Indies
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
