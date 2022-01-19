See All Rheumatologists in Flint, MI
Dr. Dianne Trudell, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Dianne Trudell, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (28)
Map Pin Small Flint, MI
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dianne Trudell, MD

Dr. Dianne Trudell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.

Dr. Trudell works at CONSULTANTS IN ARTHRITIS in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Trudell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Universal Standard Healthcare Inc
    5085 W Bristol Rd, Flint, MI 48507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 230-2400
  2. 2
    G5085 W Bristol Rd, Flint, MI 48507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 230-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Genesys Hospital
  • Mclaren Flint

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Trudell?

    Jan 19, 2022
    Although Dr. Trudell has been retired for over a year, after reading some reviews I felt the need to to leave one myself. Having been diagnosed with RD over 20 years ago, Dr. Trudell is the best RA doctor I have had. She is kind, caring and takes all the time her patients need to understand their treatment plan and will answer any questions. She is especially through with new patients. Perhaps this is the issue with her scheduling department. RA specialists are rare and hard to come by and her knowledge is topnotch!! She really saved me and I cannot thank her enough. She found a pinched nerve in my back from an old EMG I had done 3 years previously just by reviewing the paperwork sent over my by GP. I lived in severe pain for 4 years before she happened to stumble upon it. I understand not everyone has had the same experience as I, however I find her an excellent doctor. I wish her well in her retirement. She set a high bar for any future RA specialist I see.
    Kim N. — Jan 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dianne Trudell, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dianne Trudell, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Trudell to family and friends

    Dr. Trudell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Trudell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dianne Trudell, MD.

    About Dr. Dianne Trudell, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538276084
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • McLaren Genl Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • American University of the Caribbean
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dianne Trudell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trudell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trudell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trudell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trudell works at CONSULTANTS IN ARTHRITIS in Flint, MI. View the full address on Dr. Trudell’s profile.

    Dr. Trudell has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trudell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Trudell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trudell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trudell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trudell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dianne Trudell, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.