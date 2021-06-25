See All Rheumatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Dianne Wollaston, MD

Rheumatology
4.6 (32)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dianne Wollaston, MD

Dr. Dianne Wollaston, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Wollaston works at Dr. Dale Halter, MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wollaston's Office Locations

    Memorial Advanced Rheumatology Inc
    902 Frostwood Dr Ste 208, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 266-1946

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Arthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 25, 2021
    I’ve been seeing Dr Wollaston since 2008 since I was diagnosed with Sjogrens. She is by far THE best doctor I’ve ever had. She is kind, compassionate, and very knowledgeable and will take the time to listen to you. I now have multiple autoimmune diseases & Osteoporsis. She goes out of her way to help you. I always say that she is the glue that holds me together. She is open to listen to you if you have questions about your medications and wanting to try something new. Her staff is amazing !!! If you leave a message, they will always be returned. I trust her with my life and I can’t say enough good things about her !!! I not only consider her my Rheumatologist, but I sincerely call her my friend !!!!
    Trudy (Jan) Yoas — Jun 25, 2021
    About Dr. Dianne Wollaston, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427161637
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wollaston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wollaston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wollaston works at Dr. Dale Halter, MD in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wollaston’s profile.

    Dr. Wollaston has seen patients for Joint Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wollaston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wollaston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wollaston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wollaston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wollaston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

