Overview of Dr. Diany Morales, MD

Dr. Diany Morales, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HONDURAS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Morales works at Eye Center Physicians, Ltd in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.