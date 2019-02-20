Dr. Dick Hoistad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoistad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dick Hoistad, MD
Overview of Dr. Dick Hoistad, MD
Dr. Dick Hoistad, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Hoistad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hoistad's Office Locations
-
1
Swedish Physician Division1200 112th Ave NE Ste B250, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 462-1132
-
2
First Hill Surgery Center515 Minor Ave Ste 140, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 838-8345Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Franciscan Pharmacy Tacoma1608 S J St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 274-7505Saturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoistad?
I had surgery with Dr Hoistad and my outcomes were very positive. I used to be able to see him at Minor and James but he has since moved. I have followed him to his new clinic and am happy with my 8+ years of Dr Patient relationship with him.
About Dr. Dick Hoistad, MD
- Neurotology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1770550923
Education & Certifications
- Evanston/Northwestern U
- University Of Minnesota
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoistad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoistad accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoistad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoistad works at
Dr. Hoistad has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoistad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoistad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoistad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoistad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoistad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.