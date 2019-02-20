Overview of Dr. Dick Hoistad, MD

Dr. Dick Hoistad, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Hoistad works at MINOR & JAMES MEDICAL PLLC in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA and Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.