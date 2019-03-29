Dr. Dickerman Hollister Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollister Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dickerman Hollister Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dickerman Hollister Jr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Surgical Specialists of Greenwich77 Lafayette Pl, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-3737
- Greenwich Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Caring, knowledgeable and supportive. A great diagnostician.
- Hematology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Hollister Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollister Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollister Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollister Jr works at
Dr. Hollister Jr has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollister Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollister Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollister Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollister Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollister Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.