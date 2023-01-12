Overview

Dr. Dicky Bhagat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.



Dr. Bhagat works at Goshen Medical Practice in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.