Dr. Dida Ganjoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganjoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dida Ganjoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dida Ganjoo, MD
Dr. Dida Ganjoo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with United Medical Center.
Dr. Ganjoo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ganjoo's Office Locations
-
1
Lance F. Caffiero Dpm PA14999 Health Center Dr Ste 202, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 249-8100
-
2
Dr Dida Ganjoo MD7610 PENNSYLVANIA AVE, District Heights, MD 20747 Directions (301) 218-4002Monday1:30pm - 5:30pm
-
3
BTB Services831 University Blvd E Ste 26, Silver Spring, MD 20903 Directions (240) 641-8305
Hospital Affiliations
- United Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Partners
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ganjoo?
Very good
About Dr. Dida Ganjoo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1265451470
Education & Certifications
- Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganjoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganjoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganjoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganjoo works at
Dr. Ganjoo has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganjoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ganjoo speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganjoo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganjoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganjoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganjoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.