Overview of Dr. Dida Ganjoo, MD

Dr. Dida Ganjoo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with United Medical Center.



Dr. Ganjoo works at BTB Health Care Services in Bowie, MD with other offices in District Heights, MD and Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.