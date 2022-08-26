See All Urologists in Fairhaven, MA
Dr. Didi Theva, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Didi Theva, MD

Urology
4.1 (8)
Map Pin Small Fairhaven, MA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Didi Theva, MD

Dr. Didi Theva, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairhaven, MA. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Theva works at Southcoast Health Urology in Fairhaven, MA with other offices in Fall River, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Theva's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southcoast Health Urology
    208 Mill Rd, Fairhaven, MA 02719 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 678-0004
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Southcoast Health Urology
    1601 S Main St, Fall River, MA 02724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 678-0004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlton Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Function Test
STD Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Bladder Function Test
STD Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Theva?

    Aug 26, 2022
    I had a vasectomy done today and Dr. Theva and the RNP were so kind and patient with me. Bedside manner was fantastic and professionalism was top notch. I would highly recommend her!
    Geo924 — Aug 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Didi Theva, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Didi Theva, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Theva to family and friends

    Dr. Theva's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Theva

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Didi Theva, MD.

    About Dr. Didi Theva, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740600295
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theva has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Theva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Theva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Didi Theva, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.