Overview of Dr. Didier Peron, MD

Dr. Didier Peron, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U de Paris VI, Paris and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Peron works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.