Dr. Diedre Wagers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diedre Wagers, MD
Overview of Dr. Diedre Wagers, MD
Dr. Diedre Wagers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Wagers works at
Dr. Wagers' Office Locations
-
1
Exceptional Care for Women, PLLC6011 E Woodmen Rd Ste 305, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 884-9962
-
2
Osf Saint Francis Medical Center530 Ne Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL 61637 Directions (309) 655-4163Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wagers?
Dr. Wagers is kind, compassionate, thorough. Right before I had surgery she could tell I was getting anxious. She held my hand while the anesthesiologist performed my epidural. Dr. Wagers has a wonderful demeanor. She takes the time to go over options and inform of risks, etc. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Diedre Wagers, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1124289277
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagers works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.