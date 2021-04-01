Dr. Diego Allende, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allende is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diego Allende, DO
Overview
Dr. Diego Allende, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Locations
Diego G Allende DO6234 N 1st St, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 435-5727
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Allende is amazing! I’d been looking for a doctor like him for years! Since Dr. Robert Goldman (The President And Co-founder of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine) is a Personal friend of mine, I was impressed that Dr. Allende has attended the “A4M” convention in Las Vegas 10 years in a row. I’ve only been a patient of Dr. Allende since January 2020, but he has already seen me through a heart attack and the Covid. I can honestly say he has probably saved my life. In the past, I hated going to doctors, and will admit I had been a difficult patient. Now, I go willingly, I actually listen to him, and am compliant.
About Dr. Diego Allende, DO
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- Family Practice
