Overview of Dr. Diego Bedoya, MD

Dr. Diego Bedoya, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Bedoya works at Clearview Cancer Institute in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Florence, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.