Dr. Diego Bedoya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedoya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diego Bedoya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diego Bedoya, MD
Dr. Diego Bedoya, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Bedoya works at
Dr. Bedoya's Office Locations
-
1
Cci Pharmacy3601 Cci Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35805 Directions (256) 705-4224Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Anthony J Kalliath MD202 E Dr Hicks Blvd, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 705-4224
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bedoya?
Dr Bedoya is very compassionate and cares deeply for his patients. His bedside manner is tremendously respectable. He is a GOD SEND FOR ME AS MY Medical Oncologist and Cancer Dr. He will be my doctor for the rest of my life.
About Dr. Diego Bedoya, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1811134158
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, Texas
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bedoya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bedoya accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bedoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bedoya works at
Dr. Bedoya has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bedoya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bedoya speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedoya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedoya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedoya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedoya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.