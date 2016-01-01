Dr. Diego Coira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diego Coira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diego Coira, MD
Dr. Diego Coira, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oakland, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Centra Del Este and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Coira's Office Locations
Coira Institute PA9 Post Rd Ste M2, Oakland, NJ 07436 Directions (201) 904-3707
- 2 30 Prospect Ave # 6706, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-4450
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Diego Coira, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750336038
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Universidad Centra Del Este
- Addiction Medicine
