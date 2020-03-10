See All Nephrologists in Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Diego Echeverri, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Diego Echeverri, MD

Dr. Diego Echeverri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Echeverri works at South Florida Nephrology Associates in Lauderdale Lakes, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Echeverri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Nephrology Associates
    2951 NW 49th Ave Ste 101, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 739-2511
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Boca Raton Offcie
    9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 487-0660
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 10, 2020
    20 years with Dr. Ech. He's a top notch Nephrologist and I wouldn't go anywhere else. - 30 years post kidney transplant patient and pro athlete.
    Paul — Mar 10, 2020
    About Dr. Diego Echeverri, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053308338
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Alberta Hospitals
    Residency
    • University Of Alberta Hospitals
    Internship
    • San Juan De Dios|San Juan De Dios Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diego Echeverri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Echeverri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Echeverri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Echeverri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Echeverri has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Echeverri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Echeverri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Echeverri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Echeverri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Echeverri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

