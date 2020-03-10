Dr. Diego Echeverri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Echeverri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diego Echeverri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Diego Echeverri, MD
Dr. Diego Echeverri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Echeverri works at
Dr. Echeverri's Office Locations
South Florida Nephrology Associates2951 NW 49th Ave Ste 101, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 739-2511Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Boca Raton Offcie9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 487-0660Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
20 years with Dr. Ech. He's a top notch Nephrologist and I wouldn't go anywhere else. - 30 years post kidney transplant patient and pro athlete.
About Dr. Diego Echeverri, MD
- Nephrology
- 48 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alberta Hospitals
- University Of Alberta Hospitals
- San Juan De Dios|San Juan De Dios Hosp
- Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina
- Internal Medicine
