Dr. Diego Prestol, MD
Overview of Dr. Diego Prestol, MD
Dr. Diego Prestol, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Prestol's Office Locations
- 1 1200 NE 128th St, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 909-0068
-
2
Mercy Hospital Inc3663 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 854-4400
-
3
Coral Gables Hospital3100 S Douglas Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 445-8461
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
About Dr. Diego Prestol, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1255513214
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
