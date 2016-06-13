Dr. Diego Espinosa-Heidmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espinosa-Heidmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diego Espinosa-Heidmann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital|Duke Eye Center|Hosp General De Las Fuerzas Armadas Del Ecuador|West Va Eye Inst
Augusta University Medical Center- Ophthalmology1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Augusta University Medical Center1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have a condition that caused recurring holes and tears in the retinas in both eyes over the last 4 years. Dr. Espinosa did an excellent job of repairing them. New holes can happen at anytime and many occur in hard to reach areas of the eye and he has done whatever possible to repair and keep them from getting worse. I owe a huge thank you to Dr. Espinosa and all the doctors and staff there who do an excellent job of making me feel confident that I'm getting the best care. Highly recommend!!
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1891913380
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital|Duke Eye Center|Hosp General De Las Fuerzas Armadas Del Ecuador|West Va Eye Inst
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic|Pontificia Universidad Javeriana
- Jackson Memorial Hospital|Univ Hosp Of Cartagena
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinosa-Heidmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espinosa-Heidmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Espinosa-Heidmann.
Dr. Espinosa-Heidmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Espinosa-Heidmann has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espinosa-Heidmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Espinosa-Heidmann speaks Spanish.
