Overview

Dr. Diego Gonzalez, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. 

Dr. Gonzalez works at Anesthesia Specialists-Albuquer in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lovelace Medical Center
    601 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 243-7729
  2. 2
    New Mexico Pain Associates Lovelace Womens Hospital
    101 Hospital Loop NE Ste 109, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 923-4648
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    New Mexico Pain Associates
    4901 Lang Ave NE Ste 202, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 227-9737
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lovelace Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anesthesia
Anesthesia for High Risk Patients and Procedures
Arthritis
Anesthesia
Anesthesia for High Risk Patients and Procedures
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Anesthesia for High Risk Patients and Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Nov 25, 2021
    I’ve suffered spinal pain worse since 2003 (130mph- combined car crash) and get relief from radio frequency ablations to my neck and back, usually for a year or more. This is the third practice in Albuquerque I’ve seen and the best- I’d recommend Dr. Gonzalez and the pain prescribing practitioners. They’re professionals and the practice is run very well.
    David O'Niell — Nov 25, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Diego Gonzalez, MD
    About Dr. Diego Gonzalez, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194715938
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diego Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez works at Anesthesia Specialists-Albuquer in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

