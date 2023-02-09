Dr. Lima has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diego Lima, MD
Overview of Dr. Diego Lima, MD
Dr. Diego Lima, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Florida
Dr. Lima works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lima's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Bone and Joint Surgery582 NW University Blvd Ste 100, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (561) 765-6898Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Center for Bone and Joint Surgery875 Military Trl, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 794-4167
-
3
The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery of Palm Beaches440 N State Road 7 Ste 107, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 794-4166Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lima?
Took time to go over everything! Great experience! Perfect for me!
About Dr. Diego Lima, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Portuguese
- 1508354861
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Alagoas State University of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lima accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lima works at
Dr. Lima speaks Portuguese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lima. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lima.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.