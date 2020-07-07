See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Diego Copado, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5.0 (130)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Diego Copado, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.

Dr. Copado works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Excision of Rectal Tumor and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    18220 State Highway 249 Ste 280, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 737-8465

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anoscopy
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Colitis
    Insurance Accepted

    Jul 07, 2020
    July 4 was 4 years since my mother’s surgery we are so grateful for Dr Diego Marines she is doing great and has had no problems since her surgery
    Martha Diaz Deleon — Jul 07, 2020
    About Dr. Diego Copado, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1588891659
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ / Rutgers University. Colon and Rectal Surgery
    Residency
    • Houston Methodist Hospital. General Surgery Residency|Weill Cornell Medical College
    Internship
    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
    • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
    • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diego Copado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Copado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Copado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Copado has seen patients for Colectomy, Excision of Rectal Tumor and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Copado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    130 patients have reviewed Dr. Copado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Copado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Copado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

