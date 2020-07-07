Dr. Diego Copado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diego Copado, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Diego Copado, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery18220 State Highway 249 Ste 280, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-8465
July 4 was 4 years since my mother’s surgery we are so grateful for Dr Diego Marines she is doing great and has had no problems since her surgery
About Dr. Diego Copado, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1588891659
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ / Rutgers University. Colon and Rectal Surgery
- Houston Methodist Hospital. General Surgery Residency|Weill Cornell Medical College
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Dr. Copado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Copado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Copado using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Copado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Copado works at
Dr. Copado has seen patients for Colectomy, Excision of Rectal Tumor and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Copado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Copado speaks Spanish.
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Copado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copado.
