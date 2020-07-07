Overview

Dr. Diego Copado, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.



Dr. Copado works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Excision of Rectal Tumor and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.